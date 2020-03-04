Multiple sclerosis support group to meet

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo/Cedar Falls chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will have a support group meeting at 7 p.m. March 19 at MercyOne Waterloo, 3421 W. Ninth St. The meeting will be on the fourth floor, wing G, room 10.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Karrrie Anderson from MS Moments will discuss how this organization can support families afflicted with multiple sclerosis, by helping promote healthy minds and bodies while offsetting some of the financial burden of battling MS.

All patients, families, and anyone interested in learning more about MS are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Shirl at 235-8946.