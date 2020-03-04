Multiple sclerosis support group to meet

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo/Cedar Falls chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will have a support group meeting at 7 p.m. March 19 at MercyOne Waterloo, 3421 W. Ninth St. The meeting will be on the fourth floor, wing G, room 10.
You have free articles remaining.
Karrrie Anderson from MS Moments will discuss how this organization can support families afflicted with multiple sclerosis, by helping promote healthy minds and bodies while offsetting some of the financial burden of battling MS.
All patients, families, and anyone interested in learning more about MS are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Shirl at 235-8946.
Fish Fry at Mary Lou's Bar & Grill
Fish Fry Fridays will be every Friday until April 10 at Mary Lou's Bar & Grill, 2719 Center St., Cedar Falls
Hours are 5 to 9 p.m.
For $13.99, there is all you can eat salad bar and fish buffet. It includes salads, desserts, dinner roll, cheesy potatoes, green bean, fish fillets, fish nuggets, Cajun walleye and shrim.
Denver American Legion
The Denver American Legion, 161 E. Main St., will have an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $10 for adults and d$4 for kids ages 6-12.
American Legion, Becker-Chapman Post
The Becker-Chapman Post 138, American Legion, at 728 Commercial St., in Waterloo, will have a Lenten fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, and March 13, 20 and 27; and April 3 and 10.
The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 3 to 7; free for those under 3.
St. Gabriel Church
St. Gabriel Church, Reinbeck, will have a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. March 6.
The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 12.
Lenten Fish Fry
A Lenten fish fry is planned for Friday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 650 Stephen Ave., Waterloo.
Hours are 5 to 7 p.m.
Fried Fish, Mac and Cheese, Baked Potato, Green Beans, Hawaiian Roll, Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce.
Adults- $10 Age 5-12- $5 Under Age 5- Free