Multi-generational households must remain vigilant

Dear Doctor: Our family — ages 66, 59, 27 and 22 — lives in one household. We’ve been working from home and keeping socially distant since the start of the pandemic. Now the younger members wish to resume outside employment. How do we safely manage their return to work?

Dear Reader: The challenge in multi-generational households like yours is keeping the older members safe. The answer lies in the basic precautions we’ve learned to take during this pandemic, along with an added layer of vigilance and awareness. We may sound like a broken record by now, but that means wear a mask, maintain distance from people outside of your household and be consistent about washing your hands. We tell our patients to assume that each time they leave their homes, they will encounter someone infected with the coronavirus, and to behave accordingly. Considering the spiking infections across the nation at this time, that’s not an exaggeration.