Eclectic, collected spaces are in fashion for outdoor spaces and adding furnishings that create a curated look is easier than ever.
These are trends to watch — and incorporate — into your outdoor lifestyle from the International Casual Furnishings Association.
Retro
Designers are finding inspiration in the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s, with mid-century modern style especially popular. Classic lines and design elements such as hairpin legs are showing up on outdoor pieces for a fresh, yet timeless look.
Fire
Fire elements remain strong and have become a standard in outdoor living. They are offered in all shapes, sizes, heights and finishes. Consumers love outdoor pieces with fire for the inviting ambience they provide.
Simulated wood
Wood looks come in all types of materials and finishes — aluminum, porcelain, polymer – for a natural look that stands up to the elements. Many of today’s faux wood pieces can be left out in the sun, rain and snow and retain their good looks.
Low maintenance
Quick-dry strap seating is providing a low-maintenance option for consumers who don’t want to deal with cushions. Simulated wood looks also fit in this category as faux wood is often easier to maintain than real wood.
Color
Blues of all hues are rising in popularity, including navy, indigo, denim, steel, Pacific, cobalt, powder blue and sky blue. Sea and spa colors also are trending. New this year are shades of pink, including dusty rose, bronzy shades (from terra cotta), peach, blush, raspberry and coral. These shades mix well with gray and taupe, as well as indigo. Gray finishes also remain popular.
Textured fabrics
It’s amazing what manufacturers are doing with outdoor fabrics today, including knitted acrylics that create blanket and sweater looks, or the illusion of texture. Outdoor fabrics have come so far that many consumers are opting to use outdoor pieces indoors because of their beauty and durability.
