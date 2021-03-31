More vaccinated travelers mean pricier hotels, flights

And this increased demand might combine with decreased supply. Airlines scaled back routes and flight frequency in 2020, parking aircraft and furloughing staff. They may be slow to return capacity to pre-pandemic levels, even as bookings pick up steam.

“Airlines are burning so much cash, so what we’re seeing is that they’re slowly expanding supply,” said Jesse Neugarten , who founded the flight deal newsletter Dollar Flight Club. “If we have to shut down travel again, they don’t want to get caught in a similar situation as they did in 2020.”

HOTEL PRICES MAY RISE SLOWLY

Hotel prices have also dropped during the pandemic, though not as uniformly. Room rates in February in New York City were down 37% year-over-year according to Hopper’s data, while small-town hotels saw only a 5% dip. This reflects a larger exodus from crowded cities during the pandemic. This pattern could reverse as vaccinated travelers flock back into metropolitan areas later in 2021, driving prices up.

But tourism accounts for only part of travel demand. Business travel, which has all but ceased during the pandemic, will likely be slower to return. This could keep hotel prices low throughout 2021, especially in large cities. It could also suppress airfare prices somewhat, even as more tourists take to the skies.