More information about COVID-19 vaccines

Dear Doctor: I am 53 and have diabetes. I live in California and can get the COVID-19 vaccination soon. What side effects can I expect? There are so many stories floating around, and knowing what to believe is hard.

Dear Reader: At this time, three vaccines have received emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They are manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna and, most recently, Johnson & Johnson. Clinical trials found all three vaccines to be effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, with the second dose administered three or more weeks after the first. The exact interval depends on which vaccine you receive; you get directions about how and when to get your second dose at the time you receive your first. Johnson & Johnson’s is a single-dose vaccine.

Potential side effects from the coronavirus vaccine can range from mild to severe. Anaphylaxis, which is a life-threatening allergic reaction, has received a lot of attention. However, this response to the vaccine is exceedingly rare. According to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which tracks a wide range of data related to the vaccine, we are currently seeing about 2.5 episodes of anaphylaxis for every million doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.