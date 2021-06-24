More information about COVID-19 and vaccines

Hello, dear readers, and welcome back to our ongoing discussion of the coronavirus. Your questions on the topic continue to fill our inboxes, and we’ll keep doing our best to provide you with the most recent information.

A number of you have asked about the virus variants arising in different parts of the world. The majority of your questions focus on how and why this is happening, how we even know it’s happening and what it means for the future.

We’ll start our answer with the fact that all viruses are constantly changing. The genetic variations that emerge as they replicate play a significant role in making viruses such successful organisms. As part of COVID-19 monitoring, samples from positive coronavirus tests throughout the world undergo genomic sequencing. This is a process that decodes the genetic blueprint of the virus. Some changes to the virus are fleeting. They appear only a few times and then vanish.