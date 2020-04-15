Mom's rants cause family rift

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: My mom has gotten very political over the last four years. She posts up to 25 articles a day on social media, each one containing commentary about how deranged, stupid, unethical, and/or ignorant the other side is.

While I lean toward the center, my views align toward the people she is calling deranged and stupid. She views “allowing” me to attend college as one of her greatest mistakes because they “brainwashed me” (I’m not even sure how that’s possible). This university is an academically great school that’s known to be at the other extreme of the political spectrum from her current position.

She also has regrets about my upbringing and not indoctrinating me toward her views.

I unfriended her on social media, as have many other family members who don’t want to see her ranting. Because of her extreme views, we have almost no relationship anymore.

Now, she’s telling people that she doesn’t understand why I’ve cut her off (she used to enjoy seeing my pictures on social media). She also mentioned to my sister that it’s sad that I won’t talk politics with her. She doesn’t see any correlation between her hourly rantings about how deranged my views are, and my not wanting to be around her.