Mom’s harsh reactions might reveal depression

She truly is a good and very solid friend. I don’t know what is going on with her. How do I tell her that I want to share the ups and downs of motherhood, but I do not know how to help without making her angry?

— Perplexed Mama

Dear Perplexed: I think you should be concerned about your friend’s health. She is isolated, grouchy, frustrated, and short-tempered. She is alienating you, a very close and trusted friend. From what you report, she is not acting like herself.

Say to her, “This phase of being a mom is so challenging and you don’t seem like yourself lately. Are you OK?”

As frustrating as her behavior is, I hope you will be extra-compassionate toward her. URGE her to see her healthcare provider to be screened for depression. Postpartum depression can overwhelm a new mother up to a year after giving birth. And non-postpartum depression can strike at any time.

Don’t wait for her to contact you. Text her every day. Keep the line open until you are assured that she is able to take good care of herself and her child.

When she is in a better place, you can express some of your frustration about how boxed-in you feel.

