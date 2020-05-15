Mom learns it's not easy being mean

I have visions of her living here for the rest of my life, which terrifies me.

Any advice?

— Scared

Dear Scared: The reason your daughter is still living with you, even though it is not what you want, is because you are too scared to be called “mean.” And so, from her perch on the couch, looking for (but never finding) the perfect apartment, she has you right where she wants you.

If she has panic attacks, she should seek professional treatment for her anxiety. If she is experiencing fear-based tantrums, she is proving that she is a lot like her mother: Too scared to change.

When you start treating your daughter like an adult, she will be forced to become one. This is a process that can be exceedingly bumpy and painful to witness. When you were young, your parents didn’t witness your struggles, mistakes and missteps (or your messy room) because you didn’t live with them.

Your household needs to develop an action plan. YOU can set the agenda. The goal? She gets a job, and she moves out. She can spend these next few months working on it. In the meantime, you should split the household duties down the middle and prompt her — every single day, to do her part. See the broken record? BE the broken record.