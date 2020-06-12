Mix & match

An early, painted Swedish sideboard next to a leather sectional. An ornate Italian walnut headboard on a bed dressed in featherweight linen. A collection of colorful 1930s Fiestaware pottery on a Lucite bookshelf.
Mixing vintage and modern elements is one of the easier decorating techniques to employ. A little research can help with sourcing quality antiques, but combining old and new is mostly a matter of making sure the fun ``found” pieces or family heirlooms get along with the contemporary components.
That introduction may take some tweaking so your room doesn’t end up looking like a catchall of random furniture, but that’s part of the fun. Introduce the furnishings to each other. See who gets along. And rearrange where everybody sits if you need to.
Tamara Rosenthal, Sotheby’s Home marketing vice-president, says the mix-and-match trend is on the rise. “People aren’t as interested in spaces that look like they came entirely from a showroom,” she says. “They want to create a space with a unique point of view, infusing a variety of pieces, eras, textures and more to create a cohesive but unique look and feel.”
Some vintage styles don’t complement each other as well as others. For instance, the ornate embellishments and jewel tones of Victorian furnishings don’t work harmoniously with the Arts and Crafts movement, whose hallmarks are simpler craftsmanship and muted, nature-inspired hues.
If you do want to blend eras, consider Victorian with other formal European eras like Georgian, Edwardian and French. If you’ve got a few exceptional Arts and Crafts pieces, play them up with clean-lined country styles and modern upholstery.
If you don’t have true antiques, there are interesting new pieces that harken to the past.
Source: Associated Press
