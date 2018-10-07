CEDAR FALLS – There are four stages to a record producer and chief engineer’s career, says Catamount Recording’s Tom Tatman.
“First, it’s ‘who’s Tom Tatman?,’ and then ‘Get me Tom Tatman,’ followed by ‘Get me a young Tom Tatman,’ and finally, ‘Who’s Tom Tatman?’”
Tatman laughs, noting, “This is a job that requires a lot of long hours. It’s extremely high pressure because you’re working on a recording that is the most important thing in an artist’s life, so it has to be mine, too. I’m a perfectionist.
“But as I get into my 60’s, I realize my shelf life is getting shorter. I’m ready to enjoy a few years with my wife, Kitty, and family doing other things.”
So Tatman is retiring — as soon as he’s finished mixing the last few tracks on an album for the Blue Danes.
Tatman founded Catamount Recording in 1979 with Rick Bisbey and Bill Barker. During his nearly 40-year career, Tatman has produced, engineered and mixed about 300 albums, including Stone Sour’s Grammy-nominated debut album. A gold record from that release — more than 500 units sold — hangs in Catamount’s lobby, and it may soon go platinum with 1 million sales.
Over the years he has worked with Greg Brown, Bo Ramsey, House of Large Sizes, Einstein’s Sister, the Blue Band, Orquesta Alto Maiz, the Verandas and many more.
In 2015, the recording studio was named to the Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association’s Hall of Fame. Catamount was sold in 2015 to a private individual, but Tatman remained.
He began his music career in the late 1960’s playing guitar with the popular Midwestern rock band Headstone. “I wasn’t really great at it. I could play, but it wasn’t what I really wanted to do professionally,” he recalls. He joined a booking agency in Minnesota, bringing such acts as The Eagles and Black Oak Arkansas to the Upper Midwest.
Eventually Tatman returned to the Cedar Valley to open his own agency in 1972, and later sold it so he could devote himself to recording music.
The original Catamount was Headstone’s private studio, a hole-in-the-wall on the lower level of a building that also housed University Book & Supply. “We didn’t know a thing about what we were doing, but we thought it would look more like a studio if we put up a wall with a window and a door to make a booth,” Tatman recalls.
When Headstone disbanded, the studio went public in 1980 and eventually built a reputation as one of the best recording studios in the Midwest. Bisbey built their equipment from scratch or refurbished older pieces.
Musicians from throughout the U.S. came to the studio, particularly when a Tatman-mixed album met with national success. “Artists would want to record with the same producer in the same studio,” he explains.
In February 2002, Catamount moved into its new studios in Cedar Falls Industrial Park. The 4,000-square-foot studio was designed by Carl Yanchar, who has designed some of the world’s most famous studios, including Wave Space, The Plant and Capitol Recording Studio.
The acoustics are perfect “because they’re built right into the building,” says Tatman. A refurbished analog Solid State Logic console is a major attraction for artists, along with other vintage and state-of-the-art gear.
“I’ve never paid much attention to trends or fads. No gimmicks. I want to record music that I can plug in 10 years later and crank it up and it sounds like I’m right there in front of a live band in the best seat in the house,” Tatman says.
Veteran drummer Skip Lowe has known Tatman for nearly 30 years. “I hold Tom at the highest level of musicianship. He knows what makes me tick as a drummer, and he’s such a genuine soul that he knows how to bring the best out of you as a musician when you’re in the studio,” Lowe says.
Tatman isn’t conflicted about hanging up his headset. “Mentally, it’s been hard work and challenging, but I’ve loved every minute of it, every late hour, all the musicians and bands I’ve gotten to work. I wouldn’t change a thing.”
