Miller/50
0 comments

Miller/50

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Miller/50

WATERLOO — Don and Gail Miller are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married on June 26, 1970, at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren. Their children include Tracy (Nick) Vazzana of St. Louis, Mo., Todd (Jennifer) Miller of Grimes, and Tara (J.T.) Anderson of Marion. They have eight grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 5630 Miller Creek Rd., La Porte City, IA 50651.

Their kids and grandkids are so grateful for the love and commitment their marriage has shown over the past 50 years, and wish them many years of the same in the future.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Facebook ad boycott gathers steam

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News