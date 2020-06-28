× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Miller/50

WATERLOO — Don and Gail Miller are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married on June 26, 1970, at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren. Their children include Tracy (Nick) Vazzana of St. Louis, Mo., Todd (Jennifer) Miller of Grimes, and Tara (J.T.) Anderson of Marion. They have eight grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to them at 5630 Miller Creek Rd., La Porte City, IA 50651.

Their kids and grandkids are so grateful for the love and commitment their marriage has shown over the past 50 years, and wish them many years of the same in the future.

