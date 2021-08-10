Millennial Money: Ready for results? Find a mentor

— DON’T HOLD BACK: Confessing your fears and doubts won’t happen on day one, meeting one. But as the mentorship grows, try to open up.

“You have to gel with your mentor in order to make the most of that relationship,” Weston says. “If you’re holding back or not being 100% authentic, you’re not going to get the most out of it.”

If you don’t feel comfortable doing so after a few sessions, consider finding a different mentor, says Jennifer Jones, founder of Cosmopolitan Plated, a culinary company in Arlington, Virginia , that offers group cooking classes and team-building events.

“It’s like dating someone. You need three dates to figure out who they are,” says Jones, who has a life coach and a business mentor. “If after that third meeting you realize it isn’t working, kindly tell them. They will understand.”

— DO THE WORK: This isn’t a college class where you can skim the assignment five minutes beforehand and wing it during the class discussion. To get the most out of your mentorship, take notes during meetings, prepare questions in advance and, most importantly, work on the things you say you will.