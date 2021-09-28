Millennial Money: Do you want that sweater, or are you sad?

With that intel, Knox says, “you can ask yourself: ‘is buying this a great solution?’”

Would buying that sweater fix your boredom, for example, or would you be back to scrolling 30 seconds later?

Knox also suggests giving yourself a “24-hour cooling period.” Leave that item on the shelf for now. If you want to buy it tomorrow — and schlep back to the store — you’ll be in a better head space to do so.

Step away from online purchases, too, she says. Close the tab touting the perfect sweater that will fix all your problems right now. Sleep on the decision, and examine if you feel the same way tomorrow.

Better yet, Archuleta adds, use some of that time to reflect on when, where and how you’d use this purchase.

WHEN YOU’RE NOT SHOPPING, MAKE A PLAN.

Reflect on your last few impulse purchases. Examine what was going on around you, Archuleta says. For example, she adds, was it a hectic morning, soon after you got the kids out the door? Was shopping a tool to release that stress?

Try to identify themes in your environment and feelings. Maybe you often shop at night, when you’re exhausted. Or maybe you overspend on stuff for your kids when you’re feeling guilty.