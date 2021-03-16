Millennial Money: Conquer phone call fears and save money

But if you can push yourself to pick up the phone, a call to customer service is often the best way to request a favor that will save you money. You can ask to have a bill lowered or deferred; a credit limit raised; an interest rate lowered; a fee waived; a service or booking canceled without penalty or just about anything else.

All it costs to ask is time and potential phone-call awkwardness. And the worst thing that can happen is the stranger on the other line says no. (But read on, and you’ll probably get them to negotiate.)

Phone calls are also the way to go to resolve errors, such as unwarranted late-payment fees or duplicate charges on a bill. Ira Rheingold , executive director at the National Association of Consumer Advocates, recommends regularly scrutinizing your bills for mistakes.

“Do not expect the company you’re dealing with to always be accurate,” he says. “When things don’t look right, they’re probably not right, and you should follow up on it.”

Even if you’re not necessarily trying to save money, jumping on the phone may help you understand a nuanced money topic more quickly (and maybe more accurately) than spiraling down an online search hole.