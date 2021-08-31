Millennial Money: Be ready to work for Labor Day bargains

But, again, prepare for some of the discount levels to be modest.

“I think as far as Labor Day sales, they’re not going to be as good as they have been in previous years,” Arnold says.

SHOPPERS HAVE TO WORK FOR DEALS

If you choose to shop over Labor Day weekend despite the challenges, here’s how to maximize your money and increase your chances of finding a good deal:

— COMPARE PRICES. Comparison shopping on the internet is the best option for finding the lowest price, according to Kirmani. Seek out deal comparison sites and sales roundups that do the homework for you, or start monitoring prices yourself before Labor Day so you can judge the value of a sale.

— CHOOSE YOUR MODE OF SHOPPING. Browsing from home gives you the flexibility to visit countless sales in a short period of time — and the peace of mind of staying safe during the pandemic. But if you’re worried an item will be backordered, you may want to consider going in person instead to ensure you get what you want. Arnold anticipates the frustration of shipping delays could drive some shoppers to the store.