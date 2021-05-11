Millennial Money: A flashy credit card may not fit you best

WHEN TO PAY ATTENTION TO A CREDIT CARD’S BRAND

Sticking to one bank or loyalty program can help you keep things simple, especially if you prefer to manage all your accounts in one place. You can more easily optimize rewards this way by transferring them to one central account or to a card with better perks or redemption rates. Here are times to stay loyal to a brand, plus one instance where you won’t be able to:

— YOU ALREADY HAVE A RELATIONSHIP WITH THE ISSUER: Some banks make loyalty worth your while, granting you a higher rewards rate for having other accounts with them. You may need to keep a minimum amount of money deposited in a bank account to qualify.

— YOU CAN COMBINE POINTS FROM MULTIPLE SOURCES INTO ONE POOLED ACCOUNT: Certain credit card rewards programs let you combine points earned on multiple credit cards into one account. You may also be able to combine points with members of your household. If an airline or hotel offers multiple co-branded credit cards, they can all feed into one loyalty program account. This makes it easier to maximize your earning potential within one rewards ecosystem.