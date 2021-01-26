Millennial Money: 3 things to know if you’re new to gig work

You also want to investigate the nuances of what can and cannot be deducted depending on your slice of gig work, Watson says, pointing to ride-hailing services as an example.

Say you drop a passenger off and drive across town to find your next ride, he says. Can you deduct the cost of gas used in between rides? (You can.)The IRS Gig Economy Tax Center is a good place to find answers to your questions.

INSURANCE CAN BE COMPLICATED

The IRS isn’t the only agency that needs to know about your new income stream. Your insurance agent needs to be clued in, too. Not disclosing your work could get you dropped from your policy in some cases. And, beyond that, your insurance agent can help you understand what aspects of your gig work are covered.

Transporting food or people? You need to know if your personal car insurance policy covers incidents while you’re on the job (It likely won’t.). Rideshare or commercial auto insurance could fill in the gaps.

While the platform you work on might cover you with a commercial policy, it only kicks in under specific circumstances. It’s important to know the details of that coverage.