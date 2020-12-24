Mid-afternoon nap is one of life's greatest pleasures

Dear Doctor: My Type A husband, who naturally falls asleep for about 25 minutes on weekend afternoons, complains that he’s wasting time when he does so. How do I explain to him the benefits of napping?

Dear Reader: Millions of people throughout the world take a daily nap. In many cultures the afternoon sleep break is built right into everyday life. Businesses close shop and everyone heads home for lunch and a bit of shut-eye.

Here in the goal-oriented United States, though, napping carries a bit of stigma. It sounds as though your husband has internalized that feeling, which is too bad because you’re correct —a daytime nap is often a good thing.

Studies show that napping does more than just reduce fatigue. It can elevate your mood, improve productivity and make it easier for you to learn and retain new information.

However — and this is where things get a bit tricky — not all naps are equally beneficial. It turns out that what time you nap and how long that nap lasts make a difference.