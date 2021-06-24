Memory lapses match marriage lapses

Should I talk to my husband about this?

– Lost, Alone, Worried

Dear Lost: I’m so sorry you are going through this.

Your husband’s physician should not have promised anonymity. Presumably your husband’s cognitive changes wouldn’t have surfaced during the course of a typical checkup. How else would the doctor have known enough about these changes to ask your husband about them, without someone else notifying him?

If your relationship with your husband were in a better place, you would go through this together – as rough patch that you would encounter and struggle through as a team.

If you weren’t feeling so defensive and anchored to your own feelings of betrayal, you would realize that the cat’s out of the bag, and now you can try to approach this as a supportive partner.

Yes, talk to your husband. His challenges might be a result of medications he is taking, or an undiagnosed issue that requires further investigation.

Now that your concerns are out in the open, I assume your counselor will help you to discuss it in a session, as a way to assist you in communicating about this vital issue, which of course affects both of you.