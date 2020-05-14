Master how-tos of wearing mask

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Doctor: Our city has asked us to wear a face mask when we leave the house. Needless to say, my wife and I have never done this before. Does our 5-year-old son need a mask, too? Any guidance or how-tos would be greatly appreciated.

Dear Reader: Your local government is following the updated recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which urges people to wear a cloth covering over their nose and mouth whenever they go out in public. These face coverings don’t serve as protection from becoming infected with the virus. Rather, they are a physical barrier that may prevent someone who is infected from spreading it. This is particularly valuable in cases where someone is infected but has no symptoms.

A face mask should only be used IN ADDITION TO and never INSTEAD OF the other important steps we’re all taking right now. These include social distancing, frequent and thorough hand-washing, not touching your face, and cleaning high-touch surfaces such as door handles, light switches, phones, eyeglasses and sunglasses. (And don’t forget about the handles of your car doors and your steering wheel.)