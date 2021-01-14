Mask request brings on ridiculous reactions

Regardless, at the end of the day, every wife wants to hear her husband say, “Babe, if I had to marry you all over again, I’d do it in a heartbeat.” But I know that he genuinely does not feel this way. And because of that, I feel less secure. Should I be worried?

— Confused

Dear Confused: If you had it to do all over again, would you marry your husband in a heartbeat? Some days yes, some days probably not.

The first couple of years of family life with a baby can be extremely stressful. I think you should decide to shelve your question. Put it aside.

I can’t tell you whether to be worried about the future of your marriage, but I can say, with certainty, that “hanging in there” is something to celebrate.

Dear Amy: I want to give your readers a different perspective on how rough the holiday season has been.

I am married to a police officer. We do not have children. A lot of years I am alone on Christmas or attend family events by myself because he is working or sleeping to prepare for his shift.

And you know what? It’s OK! I plan movies to watch, light some candles and buy food I love to indulge in.