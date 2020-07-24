Marrying couple may have to dis-invite guests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: My fiance and I are getting married this fall. We will NOT be postponing the wedding.

Our venue is assuring us that we are on track and that our guest list of 150 will be allowed into the venue by then.

It’s getting close to the time when we have to mail invitations, and I’m worried about what to do if the social gathering restrictions tighten again before the wedding.

If that happens, how do we possibly dis-invite only some of the guests? Is there any tactful way to do this?

— Not the Tacky Bride

Dear Bride: First of all, give me the name of your venue’s manager – this person seems to possess more insight into the movement of this global pandemic than the CDC.

My point is – it seems foolhardy to make any specific assumptions about larger gatherings scheduled for this fall. You should understand this, and you should urge your guests to also understand – and to be prepared for the possibility that your plans could change radically, with relatively little notice.