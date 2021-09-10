Married daughter wants needy mom to back off

I just want to be alone with my husband for now and for everyone to just get the heck out of our way.

How do you suggest I/we handle this? I’m afraid that when I finally say something it won’t be very nice, and our relationship will become awkward.

— About to Explode

Dear About to Explode: One surefire way to avoid an explosion is to be brave enough to draw some reasonable and respectful boundaries, now. It’s OK for things to be “awkward” for a little while, because both you and she will need time to adjust to your new parameters.

And so, instead of telling your mom to back off, you should sit with her, look into her eyes, and say to her, “Mom, I need you to take two steps back. I’m feeling smothered, and I don’t like it. Your attention is overwhelming, and it is threatening my relationship with you. I feel very stressed and torn.”

Your mother may become emotional and defensive. That’s OK; you should trust that she will learn how to adjust to this necessary transition into your adulthood.

Dear Amy: My son and his fiancée sent out save-the-date cards, invitations, and then made phone calls to people who did not RSVP to their wedding invitation.