Many women have cognition issues during menopause

Although the reasons for menopause-related cognitive impairment are not completely clear, research suggests a link to the decline in reproductive hormones, particularly estrogen. Sleep disruption is also believed to play a role.

Hormone replacement therapy, which involves either low-dose estrogen or a combination of estrogen and progesterone, is sometimes prescribed to ease physical symptoms of menopause. Some women say it helps with cognitive issues as well. However, it's important to note that the long-term use of HRT is associated with adverse health effects, including an increased risk of breast cancer, heart attack, stroke and blood clots in the legs and lungs.

Talk to your health care provider about whether the benefits of HRT outweigh the risks in your particular situation. Lifestyle changes can make a difference, starting with a healthy and well-balanced diet. Consider getting serious about the Mediterranean diet, which is rich in brain-boosting omega-3 fatty acids and unsaturated fats, and is kind to the heart, as well. Eating a wide variety of fresh fruits, vegetables and leafy greens has repeatedly been linked to improved cognition.

Exercise is also helpful. Recent studies have found that even light exercise, such as a yoga or tai chi class, or a low-intensity session on a stationary bike, can improve both memory and mood. Quality sleep is important to cognition, so get serious about good sleep hygiene. The good news is that for most post-menopausal women, these cognitive changes don't last. If symptoms worsen, however, we urge you to check in with your health care provider to rule out other causes.

Send questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o Media Relations, UCLA Health, 924 Westwood Blvd., Suite 350, Los Angeles, CA, 90095.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0