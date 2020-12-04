Man wants to pass through the ‘friend zone’

I agree that connecting with other men is vital. There are a lot of magazines, websites and blogs designated especially for men; do some research to see which might offer content that appeals to you.

Dear Amy: My sister and her husband are empty-nesters who live about 300 miles away from us.

They visit my wife and me about once a year for four or five days, and they sleep in our spare bedroom.

We would like to travel to see them when it is safe to do so, and we hope they could accommodate us in their three-bedroom home.

We never receive an invitation to visit unless we tell them we are already in their area. Then, they agree to meet us at a restaurant, but they never invite us to stay with them.

This means we have the much-added expense of a hotel room.

Is there a polite way for us to ask them to invite us for a few days visit and also ask if we can stay with them in a spare bedroom?

— Traveling from Boston

Dear Traveling: You might assume that your sister and her husband aren’t happy with the state of their house. People who are uncomfortable with their homes will reflexively avoid inviting people to visit.