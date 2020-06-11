Magaritas rule! 5 fun facts about this cocktail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nothing says “summer” quite like the original margarita. And for the aspiring mixologist to the cocktail newbie, extra time at home is perfect for mastering the margarita. There is nothing easier than shaking up this refreshing cocktail, in its original form or in one of its many delightful variations.

Here are some fun facts to help inspire your next happy hour with friends —virtual or otherwise:

1. It’s the most popular cocktail in America.The margarita is America’s favorite cocktail. Since Nielsen first started conducting surveys to discover bargoers’ favorite drinks in 2016, the margarita has been the number one pick. In 2019 the margarita edged out the martini, the old-fashioned, the Mimosa and the Moscow mule for the coveted first-place spot.

2. The origin The original margarita was created when Dallas socialite Margarita Sames mixed her two favorite spirits, Cointreau and tequila, together with lime juice while she was vacationing in Acapulco back in 1948.

3. All you need are three ingredients.The original recipe is elegant and simple. It’s easy to make, even for beginners — no fancy ingredients required.