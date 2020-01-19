'Ludicrous Landscapes': Exhibit explores environment through exaggeration,arts-cul humor

Walberg describes her work as an “exploration of the human landscape — buildings, roadways, sidewalks, power grids, refuse) as being both a reflection and determinate of the social, physical and individual well-being in contemporary human life.”

By exaggerating everyday environments in her artwork and using such playful elements as a solitary green tree surviving urban sprawl, plumbing structures sprouting out of buildings, or power lines connecting a pair of large wall sculptures, she hopes to “make visible the absurdity of our constructed spaces in contrast to the natural spaces surrounding us.”

Her interest in environmental issues has evolved. “I find it fascinating, these really densely populated environments and how they function. I’m intrigued by urban planning — how do we make this work, and is it working? I grew up in rural Maryland with my nearest neighbors a quarter of a mile down the road. Moving to the big city was eye-opening for me and seeing how congested, how amazing and a little crazy it is. That’s what propelled me into this line of questioning.”

Her complex, large-scale sculptures are constructed from foam core board and bound together with paper. “It’s very much a puzzle and process-heavy, and it takes a lot of time. I cut incisions to strap the pieces together with paper so I know it’s going to stay together.”