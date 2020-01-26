'Looks like a movie!' Travel back in time to Tombstone, OK Corral

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. — “Bang!” “Bang!” “Bang!”

And several more “bangs!” — the gunshots in this reenacted shootout happened so quickly I couldn’t keep count.

“That was it,” said the actor playing lawman Doc Holliday at the OK Corral’s several-times-a-day show about what may be the most famous gun battle in the Old West. “Over before it even started.”

Newcomers to Arizona, I had brought my wife and young children to Tombstone, about a three-hour drive southeast of Phoenix, to learn some of the state’s history.

But the shootout was over so quickly I couldn’t help but ask myself: “Why is this a big deal?”

There are numerous movies and books about this event, and the name “Tombstone” may be one of the most recognizable in the world. But only three people were killed in the 1881 shootout, which seems quaint in today’s world of mass shootings. And when you see the reenactment, you couldn’t be blamed for thinking back on those old movies, with their drawn-out gun battles and dashing horses, and concluding they were a lot of cow dung.