Long-ago cheating leaves wife ruminating

My ex and I co-parent, and of course it is not entirely smooth, but it works out.

I have been dating my girlfriend for one year now, and she is saying that I should unfriend my ex-wife on Facebook. I rarely use Facebook, and I have nothing to hide from my girlfriend, or anyone else.

I feel like “unfollowing” my ex-wife on Facebook is fine, as it removes her from my Facebook feed.

If I “unfriend” my ex-wife, then will my girlfriend insist that I also unfriend her family members?

I feel like if I were to post a picture of our child on Facebook, there is no reason for her mother or mother's family NOT to be able to see it.

Can you help me to navigate this post-divorce social media issue?

— Socially Challenged

Dear Challenged: You don’t need my help navigating on social media, because you’re doing it. I wonder, however, why your girlfriend is so threatened by this social media contact. You should ask her.

There are many completely valid reasons to unfollow, unfriend, or block someone across social media platforms.