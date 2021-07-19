Liz Weston: We deserve a better credit reporting system

While we’re at it, let’s ditch the idea that access to our credit reports should be only once a year, or whatever cadence the bureaus decree. It’s our data, typically collected without our permission and with no way to opt out. If the credit bureaus won’t expand our access, Congress should.

IDENTITY ‘VERIFICATION’ SYSTEMS BLOCK THE WRONG PEOPLE

More than one out of 10 people in the Consumer Reports study said it was “difficult” or “very difficult” to get their credit reports, often because they couldn’t answer the bureaus’ identity verification questions.

You know who doesn’t have trouble with those questions? Identity thieves. They use information culled from database breaches, such as the massive one at Equifax that exposed sensitive financial data of most adult Americans, to access people’s credit reports with relative ease.

“You don’t remember who holds your mortgage because it’s been sold five times. But a criminal has got all the information right in front of them,” Sullivan says.

Sullivan has some sympathy for the credit bureaus. Finding the right balance between security and convenience can be tough.