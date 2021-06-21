Liz Weston: How to harness your HSA’s superpowers

If you have a high-deductible health insurance plan, a health savings account can help you pay your medical bills. But HSAs have hidden superpowers that make them a great way for some people to create a tax-free pot of money for retirement or other long-term goals. In the right circumstances, you can even use an HSA to help your young adult children start saving for their futures.

Not everyone is a good candidate for a high-deductible health insurance policy, however. The minimum deductible that qualifies you to use an HSA is $1,400 for individual coverage or $2,800 for family coverage. Many plans ask you to contribute even more before coverage kicks in. If meeting the high deductible would be a hardship, or cause you to scrimp on health care, you’re probably better off choosing a lower-deductible policy and skipping an HSA.

If a high deductible policy is a good fit, you’ll need even more cash to take full advantage of an HSA: enough to pay the deductible and other health care expenses out of your own pocket, without tapping the account. That’s a pretty tall order, but you can still benefit from an HSA even if you have to spend some of the money along the way.