Liz Weston: 8 ½ birthdays that can affect your finances

You hit a lot of milestone birthdays when you’re young. There’s your first birthday, of course, and also the one where you turn 10 (finally, double digits!). At 13, you’re a teenager. At 16, you’re probably thinking about driving. At 18, you can vote; at 21, you can get into bars.

You hit a bunch of milestones later in life as well, and many of them have to do with retirement . Knowing these age milestones can help you better prepare for life after work. They include:

TURNING 50

It’s catch-up time! People 50 and older can contribute $6,500 more to their 401(k)s or 403(b)s each year, for a total contribution of up to $26,000 this year. Those 50 and older who contribute to IRAs and Roth IRAs can throw in an additional $1,000, for a total maximum annual contribution of $7,000.

TURNING 55

Normally people have to pay a 10% federal penalty, along with income taxes, when they withdraw money from retirement accounts before age 59 ½. The penalty (but not the taxes) disappears on 401(k) and 403(b) withdrawals if you’re 55 or older when you quit, get fired or retire. This “separated from service ” rule applies during or after the year you turn 55.

TURNING 59 ½