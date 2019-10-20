‘Strolling with the Spirits'

Presented by the Grout Museum District

3:30 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday

Elmwood Cemetery, 226 Elmwood St., Waterloo

“Strolling with the Spirits” is a walking tour. Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothing and shoes, dress for the weather and bring a flashlight for the tour that begins at 7 p.m.

Each 90-minute program takes place rain or shine.

Pre-registration is required. Admission is $10 for members; $12 for non-members. To register, visit, www.gmdistrict.org/calendar.