WATERLOO – Chills and thrills are usually what people expect to find on a cemetery walk, but the Grout Museum District’s “Strolling with the Spirits” on Saturday will bring residents back to life not to scare, but to share local history.
The living history experience takes place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery. Participants are asked to arrive at the cemetery 15 minutes prior to show time.
Elmwood Cemetery was incorporated in 1850, and its residents include many of Black Hawk County’s first settlers, including a woman who pushed the boundaries of propriety in the 1850s, an Irishman who became a leading entrepreneur in the city, a woman dedicated to helping children in need, and the husband and wife who founded Prairie Rapids Crossing, which later was renamed Waterloo.
These spirits will step from behind tombstones and monuments to share their stories.
“I don’t know what to expect acting in a cemetery,” said veteran community theater actor and East High School teacher Katie Albright, who will portray Minnie Crippen. “Most people aren’t comfortable in cemeteries, but I think they’re unique. There are monuments that preserve someone’s memory and history. ‘Strolling with the Spirits’ is an awesome concept to preserve local history and educate residents.”
Albright researched her character and discovered she could relate to Crippen’s mission to help children. “As a teacher, it really hit home for me after hearing her story,” she said. Crippen, who grew up in Waterloo and attended art school in Chicago, co-founded The Silent Ministry in 1893 with her husband, Dr. John H. Crippen. Their mission was to “help those who could not help themselves,” according to the Grout. She also founded the Minnie Crippen Home for Children to help children in need. After her death in 1963 at age 106, she bequeathed $800,000 to the city of Waterloo to aid “orphaned and friendless children, and children in destitute circumstances.”
Caroline C. Leavitt, portrayed by Kim Camarata, has been described as a true woman on the frontier, skilled at horseback riding, well-educated but poor, a wife and mother. She also was superintendent of a Sunday school, despite being frowned upon at the time, vice president of the Soldier’s Relief Society during the Civil war, and later president of the society.
“She seems like such a today’s kind of woman, but in the mid-1800s, she was really pushing her boundaries. Caroline is such a fun and lively character that she doesn’t feel ghostly to me,” said Camarata, who works at the Waterloo Public Library.
Although Camarata has been active in community theater for many years, this is her first role with “Strolling with the Spirits.”
Mary Melrose Hanna, the city’s true matriarch, will be played by Andrea Morris. Hanna and her husband, George, arrived in the area in 1845, a year before Iowa became a state, and named it Prairie Rapids Crossing. This is the first year Hanna is being portrayed for the cemetery stroll.
Neal Petersen will portray Charles Mullan, one of Waterloo’s earliest settlers and the first Justice of the Peace in Black Hawk County. He was the county’s first surveyor, laying out the town and setting its boundaries, lots and streets in 1858, according to the museum. He also was the city’s first Postmaster, and when the first Post Office was founded, he was the one who suggested changing the town’s name from Prairie Rapids Crossing to Waterloo.
Mullan’s wife, America, will be portrayed by Kristin Petersen. The pioneer woman was renowned for her sense of charity, strong spirit and courage during the territory’s early settlement. Thomas Cascaden Sr., will be played by Jeffrey Hansen. The Irish-born Cascaden settled in Cedar Falls in the 1870s and moved to Waterloo two years later. He became known as a titan of early industry in Waterloo.
