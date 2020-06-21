Limited edition Federalist wines toast summer celebrations

BRANDPOINT — While traditions may be a bit different this summer, some things can still remain the same. Finding new ways to celebrate our favorite summer holidays make for a great opportunity to reunite with small groups of friends and family members.
Gathering outdoors more safely means keeping your distance, so plan ahead to help everyone be together, without being too close.
Review current CDC health guidelines before your event and follow the rules from your local authorities regarding party size limits. Here are ways to gather at home reunions or at that next backyard BBQ:
Arrange picnic tables, patio furniture, or picnic blankets into groups, with adequate space between each group.
Make decorative signs for each person, with their names or photos of them, so everyone can find their spot. Get creative!
Ask everyone to bring their own drinks, snacks and utensils.
Offer plenty of disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer to keep hands and objects clean. Also, don’t forget to remind guests that washing hands with soap and water is essential if hands are visibly dirty.
Provide patriotic-themed masks for everyone to wear and encourage guests to bring their own.
Choose outdoor games or bring indoor games outside and set up activities that help encourage social distancing for guests.
If you can’t all get together in person, bring the party to those that are missing with a Zoom call. Set up a call time, select a patriotic background, pull up a frosty beverage and let guests interact with those they miss with a virtual meet-up.
