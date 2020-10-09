Letters should go to the archive, not the shredder

However, I want to be married. He never brings it up. I have stopped talking about it because I get upset when I do.

We have tried counseling. He won’t say much of anything of substance.

Do I just walk away and start over, or should I stick it out?

How long is long enough to wait for marriage?

— Unhappily Unmarried Dear Unmarried: You don’t say what about marriage you find so enticing, but what you currently have seems like many marriages.

I infer that you are eager for a level of intimacy — emotional and otherwise — that you associate with marriage, but based on your experience so far, “Bret,” while a very nice guy, doesn’t seem to be built that way. Your reluctance to state your own wants and needs because you “get upset” makes me wonder if you’re built that way, too.

Even if you somehow got Bret to the altar, marriage wouldn’t fix your relationship or change him into the husband you want him to be.

You need to ask yourself if what you currently have is “enough” — emotionally and otherwise — for the long haul. If it is not, then yes, you should start fresh.