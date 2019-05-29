Look up — there’s a whole other space waiting to be discovered. The ceiling, a fifth wall of sorts, opens up endless creative design opportunities.
Whether you’re seeking more natural light, access to fresh air, a sense of spaciousness or a way to bring sophistication to a room, a skylight may be just the solution.
For example, Velux room-darkening and light-filtering blinds can add a splash of color just where you least expect it, and they’re efficient in shielding your space from the sun, meaning the blinds and installation are eligible for a 30 percent tax credit. Learn more at whyskylights.com.
Source: Family Features
