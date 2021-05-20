Lego unveils first LGBTQ set ahead of Pride Month

Nellist added: "Growing up in a world which often tells you there is something 'wrong' with you can lead to a person developing a deep sense of shame -- something we know can have a long-lasting impact on both mental and physical health."

Ashton said the set was also a celebration of the LGBTQ community within Lego and among the company's adult fans.

"I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans," he said.

"We share love for creativity and self-expression through Lego bricks and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly shared."

The company has had a busy year. Sales surged during summer 2020, as more people began spending time at home due to the pandemic and sought out toys. Lego's operating profit rose 11% to $622 million as a result.

The "Everyone Is Awesome" set comes as the wider toy industry takes steps to make iconic children's products more inclusive.