Layabout son should be shown the door

I am very resentful. Although my name is on the deed and I have put thousands of dollars into the house, I feel this is not my home, as I have no say in the living arrangements.

— No Peace of Mind

Dear No Peace: It is hard to be a stepparent, especially when you are assigned (or assume) such a tangential role with your family.

However, you entered the household when “Franklin” was 10. He is now 20. You co-own the house you all live in and you contribute to Franklin’s support in many ways. You are one of Franklin’s parents!

It doesn’t seem to have occurred to you or your husband that you two are basically holding this young man back and contributing to his delinquency.

Franklin will NEVER help with housework, because he has never faced reasonable expectations and proportional consequences.

He needs to be out on his own, where he will more directly determine his own destiny. You should calmly state your expectation to both your husband and your stepson. His 21st birthday would be a reasonable deadline. You and his dad can continue to be supportive coaches from the sidelines. A counselor could help you two to sort out the inevitable tension about this.