'Larry David type' curbs wife's enthusiasm

Dear Amy: I have been happily married for over 20 years. I love my wife and our son and daughter.

My wife and I are on the same page on most things — except for one big one: She wants to establish roots and stay in one place for her entire life so that her kids have a place to come home to from college, and a place for our kids to bring our grandchildren (when they have them).

I am different. I want out of our homogeneous bubble of a California beach town. Our friends are mostly my wife’s friends, because I have a Larry David kind of brain and oftentimes things come out of my mouth that tend to rub people the wrong way.

Both of our kids will be attending college in Georgia. In my mind, that creates a perfect opportunity for us to start a little adventure and move there for a few years. You know — live in Savannah, play some golf, do some fishing, play some tennis, etc.

My wife disagrees. She has her mother to take care of, but Amy, her mother could live for another five to eight years. And she wants to have our home become the one our kids will bring their children to.

I feel like I am stuck in a bubble-prison. My term keeps getting extended. The things that I would have liked to do in my life seem to be slipping away.