 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Large alligator saunters through Florida neighborhood

  • Updated
  • 0

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies captured video of a large alligator crawling through a front yard in Florida before making its way into a community lake.

The video was taken Sunday morning in Venice, Florida, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies estimated the gator to be about 10 feet long (3 meters).

The sheriff's office notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They also warned neighbors to be on alert because the alligator sauntered down to Harrington Lake to take an Easter morning swim.

Venice is south of Tampa on Florida's Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert hacks for saving time and getting the most out of every day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News