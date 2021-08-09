Kimberly Palmer: Detox subscriptions to plug budget leaks

The next step, she says, is to manually check each subscription to figure out when it auto-renews and how much it costs, then cancel it if you don’t want it anymore. Fernandez adds that some apps, like Truebill and TrackMySubs, will do that work for you, but they often come with a fee.

Letting go of a subscription can be especially difficult when it’s tied to the way you see yourself, such as a fitness-related subscription, says Bobbi Rebell, host of the “Money Tips for Financial Grownups” podcast.

“You want to be the person who uses them, so you don’t want to cancel them. It’s an admission of failure,” she says. To combat that tendency, she suggests canceling those subscriptions that you haven’t used in the past month, then adding them back sparingly.

BE CAREFUL WHEN SIGNING UP FOR FREE TRIALS

“Have a high standard for when you’re signing up for a free trial,” Baggerly says, and be sure to put a note on your calendar ahead of the auto-renew date so you have time to cancel. Remembering to cancel can be especially challenging with annual subscriptions, since the renewal date is so far in the future.