Santa Claus will be making an appearance at two major events in the Cedar Valley this holiday season.
On Friday, the Jolly Old Elf will arrive at the 10th annual Holiday Hoopla in downtown Cedar Falls. The festivities are from 6 to 8 p.m., and include live music, dancers and holiday characters. The traditional march down Main Street is planned, along with fireworks over the Cedar River.
In downtown Waterloo, Santa will visit with children during Winter Wonder’Loo festivities on Saturday from 3 to 6:15 p.m. The afternoon will culminate with the official lighting of the Christmas tree in Newton’s Park at 6:15 p.m.
“We want to bring people together, bring them downtown to have a good time and show them the great things that are happening in downtown Waterloo,” says Jessica Rucker, executive director of Main Street Waterloo. “We’re encouraging business to get in the holiday spirit, too, with decorating their windows.”
During the day, 20 pop-up vendors will fill store fronts in downtown Waterloo, and a winter farmers’ market will be set up. Winter Wonder’Loo activities will follow in the afternoon. After the festivities, visitors can dine at one of the downtown eateries, she says.
Santa’s Workshop and free activities for children are planned at the Black’s Building, 501 E. Fourth St. Holiday music powered by Town Square Media will be featured in Newton’s Park from 4 to 5:45 p.m., followed by Christmas carols performed by the Jay Evans Duo from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m.
Mayor Quentin Hart and Jim Walsh of JSA Development will lead the tree-lighting ceremony in Newton’s Park at 6:15 p.m. The events are free and open to the public.
“We also give a big thank-you to Nelson Properties for going all-out with decorating and setting up a great area for Santa and the children. There will be elves and photo opportunities, too, along with a crafting area,” Rucker says.
The North Pole Shopping area will return. Youngsters can purchase up to five $1 tickets and shop for items to give as gifts to family members, such as toys, games, home décor, jewelry and more. Donations of gently used items can be dropped off at the Main Street Waterloo office at 212 E. Fourth St.
For more information, visit www.mainstreetwaterloo.org.
Exactly how Santa will make his big entrance at Cedar Falls’ Holiday Hoopla is a closely guarded secret. “He’s arrived nine different ways in nine years,” says Carol Lilly, executive director of Community Main Street, including rappelling rope, hot air balloon, jet pack, rocket ship and helicopter.
“He’s a man of adventure, our jolly old soul. We always have a wealth of ideas and logistically trying to figure out how to make things happen. He’s nixed a couple of ideas over the years,” she explains.
This year’s theme is “Oh What Fun!”
“We appreciate all the support we receive and people coming downtown to enjoy the events and activities. Without the generosity of our sponsors, the event would not be possible. We want to express our thanks to the community that supports us and the volunteers who make it happen,” says Lilly.
Holiday Hoopla events are planned throughout the holiday season, including Reindeer Games from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 29; Breakfast at the North Pole from 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 1; Jingle and Mingle, Dec. 6; Frosty 5K Fun Run Walk, 8 a.m. Dec. 8; Hoopla Cheer Contest & Ugly Xmas Sweater Contest, 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 13; Santa’s Beard Contest, 7 p.m. Dec. 13; “Frozen” movie, 10 a.m. Dec. 15; Baby It’s Cold Outside, live ice carvers and a s’ mores-making station, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 20; and Wrap it Up shopping, Dec. 22
Special events include a coloring contest Friday through Dec. 12; Santa 50613 (letters to Santa) Friday through Dec. 20; Window Wonderland Contest, Friday through Dec. 23, Salvation Army Toy Drive, Friday through Dec. 10. On Nov. 29, Dec 6, 13 and 20, free trolley rides in the downtown district will be given from 6 to 8 p.m. Santa’s Workshop is open from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13 and 20 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at Fourth and Main streets.
For a complete listing, locations and registration details, or for more information, visit CFHolidayHoopla.com and on social media at cfdowntown.
