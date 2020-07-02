Job interviews by phone are not an easy call

I love him. When I see him, I would get that happy girl crush all over again.

The problem is, I’m scared of getting married.

Before him, I was previously engaged and got dumped four months before our wedding.

I do want to get married to him, but I’m scared that I will be reliving the whole thing over again.

Also, we don’t live together, as I am also scared about moving in together due to what happened before him. What should I do?

— Worried

Dear Worried: I hope you can understand that as long as you let your previous experience control you, you are basically letting your ex live your life for you.

The idea is to learn from your experiences and mistakes, without having to relive them on a loop. For now, take marriage off the table – removing the pressure that seems to be weighing you down.

Being left is definitely personally traumatic (been there, got the T-shirt). Counseling would help you to own your fears, without making your fiancé pay.