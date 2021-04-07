Jill Biden shines fresh spotlight on military family program

“Service members cannot be focused on their mission if their families don’t have what they need to thrive at home,” said the first lady, who is the daughter and mother of service members. “And we can't expect to keep the best and brightest if our service members are forced to choose between their love of country and the hopes and dreams they have for their families.”

“We have to help you carry this weight," she said.

She cited commitments from the departments of Defense, Education and Labor, saying the work was just beginning. “Our effort will take all of our government working together, and we expect every agency to step up and be part of it," she said.

The first lady was joined virtually Wednesday by military families, advocates and others from around the world, a total of more than 100 people appearing in individual boxes on screens behind her on the stage at the White House.

She later visited the Military OneSource call center, a Department of Defense-funded operation that provides a range of counseling and other support for services for members and their families 24 hours a day, seven days a week.