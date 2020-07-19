It's time to bring a U-Haul to this relationship

Dear Lost: If you enjoyed this relationship – as it is – I’d say that you were not necessarily wasting your time. Although, speaking of time, your choice to spend every night for a year away from your teenager (was anyone else home?) is time neither you nor your children will ever get back.

I understand the devastation of infidelity, but you will not get “closure” until you actively pursue it. I’m talking about accepting the reality of what happened during your marriage, and choosing to move forward.

Would you encourage your children to pursue a committed connection to someone who drank too much and didn’t meet their needs? I hope not, but by engaging in this relationship under the noses of your kids, you are basically demonstrating that this is the way to be.

Your neighbor is pushing you away. Let it happen. Take a fresh look at your life. Work on your own growth. Pack your possessions – and your emotions – into a U-Haul and move to a different street, if you have to.

Dear Amy: My co-worker friends like to drink. A lot.

In pre-pandemic times, we would go out after work to a local bar.