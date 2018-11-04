WATERLOO — Your Christmas shopping will be a wrap after a visit to the Holiday Arts Festival.
The 49th annual two-day event is Saturday and next Sunday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. WCA Curator Chawne Paige describes the festival as a “meaningful way to support artists and artisans in the region, and a place to find some great original gifts.
“There also are folks who come out to the Holiday Arts Festival because they have a particular artist they like, whose artwork they admire and collect. It’s a great way to see what these artists are working on now, what direction their work has taken, and to be introduced to work by new artists,” Paige explains.
WCAP Development and Marketing Manager Laura Stammler says the festival offers a wide selection of artwork in a range of prices, “so there’s something for everyone. A piece of art, a ceramic pot, a painting or piece of jewelry makes a much better gift to give than a gift card.”
With every purchase, patrons are entered into a drawing for the chance to win prizes like a Pandora bracelet from Roth Jewelers.
Organizers have incorporated new and emerging artists, as well as artists who are familiar to festivalgoers. About 53 artists are participating in the juried festival, featuring original fine artwork for sale from Midwestern artists, including jewelry, painting, ceramics, photography, glass, metal, wood, fiber and more.
Jewelrymaker Caroline Francis of Cedar Falls considers the Holiday Arts Festival “my home show” and it is her fourth time to participate in the juried show.
This is the end of her festival season. “But I create all year long. I’m lucky I have a medium where I can burn the midnight oil right up to the show,” she says.
Her pieces are “wearable pieces of art” with a pop culture influence, including a wire-wrapped tree of life pendant.
The Laughing Tree Café will be serving breakfast, coffee, tea and lunch both days. In addition to shopping, kids and families can have fun exploring the Phelps Youth Pavilion, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Funds raised at the festival support WCA programming.
Ceramics: Kirk Niehouse, Curt Nelson, Madalyn Loring, Joan Gaspar Hart, Elizabeth Robertson, Richard Robertson, Bob and Connie Andersen, Alea Walter and Dylan Quackenbush, Joel Sampson, Adama Sow and Chris Singewald, Dean and Geraldine Schwarz
Copper/glass: Jerry Spurgat
Drawing: Bruce Gordon
Fiber: Jane Evenstad and Ginger Herbst, Stephanie Mikkelson and LeDawn Greenslade, Ellen Sarkornbut, Beki Biesterfelt, Peggy Novak, Jan Friedman
Glass: Lisa and Cecil McKenzie
Glass/ceramics: Michelle Rosburg
Jewelry: RoseAnn Gussy, Kerrie Miller, Caroline Francis, Christina Catron and Barb Vaske, Jennifer Nunnelee, Diane Gonzalez, Vahan and Vicki Bedeian, Mary Beth Willems, Mya Hayes, Cheryl Wallace, Henry Litchfield
Metal: Dave Leeper, Sam Seigel and Kim McClaran, Brian Hayes
Mixed media: Mary Meier, Kay Foley, Doug Adams, Mika Sorak-Weirbach, Dave Reckhouse, Jan Stephan, Brenna Busse, Susan Harden, Mickey Johnson
Painting: Luke Hubbard
Photography: Shannon and Colleen Graham, Alexis Steckel, Joyce Meyer
Print: Mike Tyer
Wood: Bill and Wahneta Haywood, Tim Schuett, Joe Lacina, Joan Overhouse
