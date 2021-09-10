Iowa Arts Council names five new Iowa Artist Fellows

Brittany Brooke Crow

makes images to confront her fear of vulnerability by exploring intimacy, ways of seeing and the expansive possibilities of photo-based art. In 2020 she turned the camera toward herself to investigate what happens to our understanding of the representation of the body when the artist and model are one and the same. With support from a previous Iowa Arts Council grant, the culminating installation, “Exhibition(ist),” questioned what it means to see and be seen. She is currently based at Mainframe Studios in Des Moines.