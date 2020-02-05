Invitations get more personal, integrated

Zola, the wedding company that’ll do anything for love, announced the introduction of Zola Invites + Paper, a beautiful, personal and affordable collection of save-the-dates and wedding invitations.

This launch solidifies Zola as the ultimate one-stop site for couples getting married today. Zola’s save-the-dates and wedding invitations seamlessly integrate with and complement the company’s existing wedding planning tools.

Since Zola introduced free wedding websites in 2017, matching save the dates and wedding invitations have been the No. 1 request by Zola couples. Over 150 invitation suites are now available so there is one for every wedding style, from sophisticated stripes and solids, to graphic patterns, vibrant florals and more.

Zola’s paper products are also easy to personalize. Couples can add all of their own language, upload photos, print on the back, choose between two luxe types of paper, add gold or silver foil, complete every suite with matching RSVP cards and envelopes, and much more.