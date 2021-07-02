Introvert needs meeting and dating practice

I agree with you that you would be wasting this other person’s time by agreeing to meet him if you already have a laundry list of complaints about him, especially if you have decided that being “too nice” is a turnoff.

I would also suggest, however, that your need to make this list in the first place might be a sign that you aren’t quite ready to get out there.

As a self-described “anxious introvert,” meeting someone in person might itself be a challenge, so remove the burden of finding your perfect partner.

If you pulled back a bit on your expectations and decided at the outset that for the next couple of months you would use online matching as a way to motivate you to get out in the world, the dynamic would shift, and your own views might open up a bit.

Make that first meeting a daytime coffee date.

You can draw up your list of ways he offends you on the way home.

Dear Amy: I am grandmother to three teenagers.

Our 14-year-old and 18-year-old grandchildren failed all of their classes this year due to the pandemic.

They were always good students.